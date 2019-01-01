Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing differentiated products to meet medical needs. The product pipeline focuses on the treatment of diseases of the Central Nervous System (CNS). Its commercial product portfolio includes Sympazan Oral Film, Suboxone Sublingual Film, Exservan Oral Film, and Zuplenz. The product pipeline includes Libervant Buccal Film, AQST-108, and AQST-305. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.