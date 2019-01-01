QQQ
Range
2.24 - 2.44
Vol / Avg.
465.4K/654.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.24 - 6.4
Mkt Cap
92M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.44
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
40.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing differentiated products to meet medical needs. The product pipeline focuses on the treatment of diseases of the Central Nervous System (CNS). Its commercial product portfolio includes Sympazan Oral Film, Suboxone Sublingual Film, Exservan Oral Film, and Zuplenz. The product pipeline includes Libervant Buccal Film, AQST-108, and AQST-305. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Aquestive Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aquestive Therapeutics's (AQST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) was reported by RBC Capital on September 28, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting AQST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 205.68% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)?

A

The stock price for Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST) is $2.29 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Q

When is Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) reporting earnings?

A

Aquestive Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST) operate in?

A

Aquestive Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.