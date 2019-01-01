QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
128.5 - 135.16
7.7M/8.6M
0.96/0.72%
105.5 - 167.06
115.7B
13.09
129.94
18.57
1.91
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Applied Materials is the world's largest supplier of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, providing materials engineering solutions to help make nearly every chip in the world. The firm's systems are used in nearly every major process step with the exception of lithography. Key tools include those for chemical and physical vapor deposition, etching, chemical mechanical polishing, wafer- and reticle-inspection, critical dimension measurement, and defect-inspection scanning electron microscopes.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.8501.890 0.0400
REV6.160B6.271B111.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Applied Materials Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Applied Materials (AMAT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Applied Materials's (AMAT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Applied Materials (AMAT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) was reported by UBS on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 160.00 expecting AMAT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.83% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Applied Materials (AMAT)?

A

The stock price for Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) is $130.26 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Applied Materials (AMAT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 16, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) reporting earnings?

A

Applied Materials’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Applied Materials (AMAT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Applied Materials.

Q

What sector and industry does Applied Materials (AMAT) operate in?

A

Applied Materials is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.