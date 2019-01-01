QQQ
Range
2.41 - 2.7
Vol / Avg.
662.8K/276.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.22 - 9.41
Mkt Cap
13.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.44
P/E
162.06
EPS
0.01
Shares
5.1M
Outstanding
New Concept Energy Inc is a United States-based company engaged in Real Estate Operations. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg, West Virginia. It operates in one segment, which is real estate rental.

New Concept Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy New Concept Energy (GBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Concept Energy (AMEX: GBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Concept Energy's (GBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Concept Energy.

Q

What is the target price for New Concept Energy (GBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Concept Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for New Concept Energy (GBR)?

A

The stock price for New Concept Energy (AMEX: GBR) is $2.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Concept Energy (GBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Concept Energy.

Q

When is New Concept Energy (AMEX:GBR) reporting earnings?

A

New Concept Energy's $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is New Concept Energy (GBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Concept Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does New Concept Energy (GBR) operate in?

A

New Concept Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.