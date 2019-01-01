|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Elys Game Technology’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI), Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) and Lottery.com (NASDAQ:LTRY).
The latest price target for Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) was reported by Maxim Group on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ELYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 289.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) is $2.57 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Elys Game Technology.
Elys Game Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Elys Game Technology.
Elys Game Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.