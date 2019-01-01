QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Elys Game Technology Corp is a fastest growing and technologically advanced Sports Betting and i-Gaming full-service providers in the regulated business to business and business to consumer markets. It focuses on driving results for casino and leisure gaming operators with retail and digital solutions for Europe, North America and around the globe. The group operates into two segments namely Betting establishments and Betting platform software and services.

Elys Game Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elys Game Technology (ELYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Elys Game Technology's (ELYS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Elys Game Technology (ELYS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) was reported by Maxim Group on July 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ELYS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 289.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Elys Game Technology (ELYS)?

A

The stock price for Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ: ELYS) is $2.57 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Elys Game Technology (ELYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elys Game Technology.

Q

When is Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) reporting earnings?

A

Elys Game Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Elys Game Technology (ELYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elys Game Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Elys Game Technology (ELYS) operate in?

A

Elys Game Technology is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.