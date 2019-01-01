QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
7.48 - 7.73
Vol / Avg.
69.6K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.41 - 25.06
Mkt Cap
708.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.5
P/E
-
EPS
0.74
Shares
91.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 20, 2022, 6:58AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 12:09PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 2:54PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 10:50AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 11:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:18AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 5:57AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 2:01PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 2:26PM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 7:18AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Seres Therapeutics Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company operating in the United States. The company is engaged in developing biological drugs which are referred as ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The drugs discovered by the company are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company focuses on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. SER-109, the company's product, is designed to prevent further recurrences of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI), a debilitating infection of the colon. In addition, the company is involved in developing SER-262, SER-287, and SER-401.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.440

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV12.250M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Seres Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Seres Therapeutics's (MCRB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on July 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting MCRB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 276.13% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)?

A

The stock price for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MCRB) is $7.71 last updated Today at 3:17:10 PM.

Q

Does Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Seres Therapeutics.

Q

When is Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) reporting earnings?

A

Seres Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Seres Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) operate in?

A

Seres Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.