Seres Therapeutics Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company operating in the United States. The company is engaged in developing biological drugs which are referred as ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The drugs discovered by the company are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company focuses on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome. SER-109, the company's product, is designed to prevent further recurrences of Clostridium difficile infection (CDI), a debilitating infection of the colon. In addition, the company is involved in developing SER-262, SER-287, and SER-401.