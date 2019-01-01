QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Leslies Inc is a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand offering a comprehensive assortment of products across chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, and safety, recreational, and fitness-related products. The company offers its products and services for Residential Pool, Residential Spa, Professional Pool, and Commercial Pool consumers. Geographically, it operates only in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060-0.060 0.0000
REV165.380M184.824M19.444M
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.260 0.0100
REV387.960M408.926M20.966M

Leslies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Leslies (LESL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Leslies (NASDAQ: LESL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Leslies's (LESL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Leslies (LESL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Leslies (NASDAQ: LESL) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting LESL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.91% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Leslies (LESL)?

A

The stock price for Leslies (NASDAQ: LESL) is $18.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Leslies (LESL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Leslies.

Q

When is Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) reporting earnings?

A

Leslies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Leslies (LESL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Leslies.

Q

What sector and industry does Leslies (LESL) operate in?

A

Leslies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.