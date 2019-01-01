|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.060
|-0.060
|0.0000
|REV
|165.380M
|184.824M
|19.444M
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|0.260
|0.0100
|REV
|387.960M
|408.926M
|20.966M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Leslies (NASDAQ: LESL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Leslies’s space includes: Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS), Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF), Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT), Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) and Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV).
The latest price target for Leslies (NASDAQ: LESL) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.00 expecting LESL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.91% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Leslies (NASDAQ: LESL) is $18.93 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Leslies.
Leslies’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Leslies.
Leslies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.