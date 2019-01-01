|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.060
|1.070
|0.0100
|REV
|278.760M
|273.971M
|-4.789M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Conmed’s space includes: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI).
The latest price target for Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) was reported by Needham on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting CNMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.97% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) is $142.9 last updated Today at 3:27:30 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Conmed’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Conmed.
Conmed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.