Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Conmed Corp is a Utica, New York-based medical equipment company that focuses on sports medicine procedures and general surgery. The firm currently reports through two reporting units, orthopedic surgery (52% of 2018 sales) and general surgery (48%). From a geographic perspective the firm is U.S. centric, with domestic sales accounting for 52% of revenue, EMEA accounting for 19%, APAC at 17%, and the non-U.S. Americas region driving the remaining 12%.

Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 1.060 1.070 0.0100
REV 278.760M 273.971M -4.789M

Conmed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conmed (CNMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Conmed's (CNMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Conmed (CNMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) was reported by Needham on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting CNMD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.97% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Conmed (CNMD)?

A

The stock price for Conmed (NYSE: CNMD) is $142.9 last updated Today at 3:27:30 PM.

Q

Does Conmed (CNMD) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Conmed (NYSE:CNMD) reporting earnings?

A

Conmed’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Conmed (CNMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conmed.

Q

What sector and industry does Conmed (CNMD) operate in?

A

Conmed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.