Range
204.3 - 215.88
Vol / Avg.
732.8K/362.5K
Div / Yield
1.04/0.48%
52 Wk
183.82 - 278.78
Mkt Cap
39.5B
Payout Ratio
18.25
Open
204.88
P/E
40.01
EPS
1.12
Shares
183.5M
Outstanding
Ferrari engineers and manufactures some of the world's most expensive exotic sports cars. The Ferrari brand is synonymous with Formula One racing, exclusivity, Italian design, and state-of-the-art technology. Ferrari also has a captive finance company that provides funding for dealers and clients.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0501.330 0.2800
REV1.110B1.341B231.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ferrari Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ferrari (RACE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ferrari's (RACE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ferrari.

Q

What is the target price for Ferrari (RACE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) was reported by Kepler Cheuvreux on December 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting RACE to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ferrari (RACE)?

A

The stock price for Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) is $215.565 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ferrari (RACE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 2, 2019 to stockholders of record on April 23, 2019.

Q

When is Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) reporting earnings?

A

Ferrari’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Ferrari (RACE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ferrari.

Q

What sector and industry does Ferrari (RACE) operate in?

A

Ferrari is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.