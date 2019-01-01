QQQ
Range
9.17 - 9.51
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/2.2M
Div / Yield
0.14/1.50%
52 Wk
8.36 - 13.11
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.44
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
173.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate. Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Empire State Realty Trust operates as a pure-play greater New York and Manhattan-focused REIT, featuring its landmark Empire State Building office and observation deck. The company owns and operates around 10 million square feet of office space, about 80% of which is located in Manhattan.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.180
REV148.850M139.104M-9.746M

Empire State Realty Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Empire State Realty Trust's (ESRT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting ESRT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -12.95% downside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)?

A

The stock price for Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) is $9.19 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 17, 2021.

Q

When is Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) reporting earnings?

A

Empire State Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Empire State Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT) operate in?

A

Empire State Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.