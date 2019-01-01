QQQ
Range
13.81 - 14.56
Vol / Avg.
37.9K/161.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.07 - 29.7
Mkt Cap
557.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.35
P/E
118.67
EPS
-0.03
Shares
40.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Vital Farms Inc is an ethical food company. The company retails pasture-raised eggs and butter. Its products include Pasture-Raised Eggs and Pasture-Raised Butter & Ghee.

Earnings

Vital Farms Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vital Farms (VITL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vital Farms's (VITL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vital Farms (VITL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) was reported by Cowen & Co. on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting VITL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.18% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vital Farms (VITL)?

A

The stock price for Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is $13.84 last updated Today at 3:20:18 PM.

Q

Does Vital Farms (VITL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vital Farms.

Q

When is Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) reporting earnings?

A

Vital Farms’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Vital Farms (VITL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vital Farms.

Q

What sector and industry does Vital Farms (VITL) operate in?

A

Vital Farms is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.