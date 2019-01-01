|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vital Farms’s space includes: Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO), Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE).
The latest price target for Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) was reported by Cowen & Co. on September 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting VITL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 66.18% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vital Farms (NASDAQ: VITL) is $13.84 last updated Today at 3:20:18 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vital Farms.
Vital Farms’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vital Farms.
Vital Farms is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.