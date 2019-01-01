QQQ
Range
41.07 - 42.64
Vol / Avg.
184.9K/356.4K
Div / Yield
0.2/0.47%
52 Wk
35.51 - 51.06
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
9.57
Open
42.61
P/E
20.21
EPS
0.49
Shares
72M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Evertec Inc is a transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. Its business segments are Merchant Acquiring, Payment Services - Puerto Rico & Caribbean, Payment Services - Latin America, and Business Solutions. The company serves a diversified customer base of financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with mission-critical technology solutions that enable them to issue, process and accept transactions securely. The company derives revenue based on transaction or discount fees or fees based on the number of accounts on file.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.620

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV146.390M

Evertec Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Evertec (EVTC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Evertec's (EVTC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Evertec (EVTC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) was reported by Susquehanna on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 49.00 expecting EVTC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 18.90% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Evertec (EVTC)?

A

The stock price for Evertec (NYSE: EVTC) is $41.21 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Evertec (EVTC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Evertec (EVTC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) reporting earnings?

A

Evertec’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Evertec (EVTC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Evertec.

Q

What sector and industry does Evertec (EVTC) operate in?

A

Evertec is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.