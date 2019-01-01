QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
John B Sanfilippo & Son Inc are one of the leading processors and distributors of peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds and other nuts in the United States. These nuts are sold under a variety of private brands and under the Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest and Sunshine Country brand names. It also market and distribute, and in most cases, manufacture or process, a diverse product line of food and snack products, including peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, candy and confections, snacks and trail mixes, snack bites, sunflower kernels, dried fruit, corn snacks, sesame sticks and other sesame snack products under private brands and brand names.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4101.140 -0.2700
REV239.600M253.207M13.607M

John B Sanfilippo & Son Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are John B Sanfilippo & Son's (JBSS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) stock?

A

The latest price target for John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on September 4, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 100.00 expecting JBSS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.65% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)?

A

The stock price for John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ: JBSS) is $78.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 25, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 9, 2021.

Q

When is John B Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) reporting earnings?

A

John B Sanfilippo & Son’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John B Sanfilippo & Son.

Q

What sector and industry does John B Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS) operate in?

A

John B Sanfilippo & Son is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.