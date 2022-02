Inhibrx Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. It combines an understanding of target biology with protein engineering, proprietary discovery technologies, and an integrative approach to research and development to design differentiated therapeutic candidates. The company has four programs in clinical trials, of which three of the programs are for the treatment of various cancers, and one for the treatment of Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency.