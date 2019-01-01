QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/17.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.25 - 14.63
Mkt Cap
42M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.46
Shares
15.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions, diseases caused by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are skin lesions that can sometimes lead to skin cancer. It also markets a topical antibiotic for the treatment of impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.000
REV4.334M

Biofrontera Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Biofrontera (BFRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Biofrontera's (BFRI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Biofrontera (BFRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRI) was reported by Benchmark on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting BFRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 294.27% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Biofrontera (BFRI)?

A

The stock price for Biofrontera (NASDAQ: BFRI) is $2.79 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Biofrontera (BFRI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biofrontera.

Q

When is Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) reporting earnings?

A

Biofrontera’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Biofrontera (BFRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Biofrontera.

Q

What sector and industry does Biofrontera (BFRI) operate in?

A

Biofrontera is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.