|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.050
|-0.990
|-1.0400
|REV
|1.560B
|1.476B
|-84.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sinclair Broadcast Group’s space includes: Gray Television (NYSE:GTN), Tegna (NYSE:TGNA), iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT), Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) and Hemisphere Media (NASDAQ:HMTV).
The latest price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) was reported by Benchmark on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting SBGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.13% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) is $26.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.
Sinclair Broadcast Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Sinclair Broadcast Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.