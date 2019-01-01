Sinclair Broadcast Group is the second- largest television station operator in the U.S., with 191 stations in 89 markets. Of the firm's 607 channels, 154 are affiliated with the four national broadcasters--Fox (59), ABC (41), CBS (30), and NBC (24)--with another 86 channels on networks aligned with CBS (47 CW channels) and Fox (39 MyNetworkTV channels). Via the 2019 purchase of Fox Sports Networks from Disney, Sinclair is now the largest owner or operator of regional sports networks with 14 Fox-branded RSNs covering 42 NBA, MLB, and NHL teams along with the new home of the Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network. The firm also owns the Tennis Channel, four multicast networks, and professional wresting promotion Ring of Honor.