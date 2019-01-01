QQQ
Range
25.26 - 26.42
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/986.1K
Div / Yield
1/3.80%
52 Wk
22.44 - 39.6
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
125
Open
25.47
P/E
41.14
EPS
0.25
Shares
73.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Sinclair Broadcast Group is the second- largest television station operator in the U.S., with 191 stations in 89 markets. Of the firm's 607 channels, 154 are affiliated with the four national broadcasters--Fox (59), ABC (41), CBS (30), and NBC (24)--with another 86 channels on networks aligned with CBS (47 CW channels) and Fox (39 MyNetworkTV channels). Via the 2019 purchase of Fox Sports Networks from Disney, Sinclair is now the largest owner or operator of regional sports networks with 14 Fox-branded RSNs covering 42 NBA, MLB, and NHL teams along with the new home of the Chicago Cubs, Marquee Sports Network. The firm also owns the Tennis Channel, four multicast networks, and professional wresting promotion Ring of Honor.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.050-0.990 -1.0400
REV1.560B1.476B-84.000M

Sinclair Broadcast Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sinclair Broadcast Group's (SBGI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) was reported by Benchmark on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 34.00 expecting SBGI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.13% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)?

A

The stock price for Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) is $26.33 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) pay a dividend?

A

The next Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-04.

Q

When is Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) reporting earnings?

A

Sinclair Broadcast Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) operate in?

A

Sinclair Broadcast Group is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.