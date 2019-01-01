|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.550
|1.140
|-0.4100
|REV
|147.400M
|148.572M
|1.172M
You can purchase shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in World Acceptance’s space includes: Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI), PROG Holdings (NYSE:PRG), PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA), Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) and LexinFintech Holdings (NASDAQ:LX).
The latest price target for World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) was reported by Stephens & Co. on July 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 140.00 expecting WRLD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -30.93% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for World Acceptance (NASDAQ: WRLD) is $202.69 last updated Today at 5:02:02 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for World Acceptance.
World Acceptance’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for World Acceptance.
World Acceptance is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.