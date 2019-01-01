QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
61.02 - 64.4
Vol / Avg.
229.6K/284.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
57.56 - 89.18
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
61.02
P/E
57.6
EPS
2.15
Shares
46M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:25AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 5:56PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:07PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:53AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 5:42AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:33PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 4:32PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
AtriCure Inc an atrial fibrillation solutions company that provides products, professional education, and support for clinical science to reduce the economic and social burden of atrial fibrillation. Its product line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. The company also offers a variety of minimally invasive ablation devices and access tools to facilitate the growing trend in less invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.290-0.300 -0.0100
REV72.650M73.218M568.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AtriCure Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AtriCure (ATRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AtriCure's (ATRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AtriCure (ATRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting ATRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.17% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AtriCure (ATRC)?

A

The stock price for AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) is $62.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AtriCure (ATRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AtriCure.

Q

When is AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) reporting earnings?

A

AtriCure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is AtriCure (ATRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AtriCure.

Q

What sector and industry does AtriCure (ATRC) operate in?

A

AtriCure is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.