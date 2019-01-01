AtriCure Inc an atrial fibrillation solutions company that provides products, professional education, and support for clinical science to reduce the economic and social burden of atrial fibrillation. Its product line includes Cryo, Soft Tissue Dissection, RF Ablation Pacing and Sensing, and others. The company also offers a variety of minimally invasive ablation devices and access tools to facilitate the growing trend in less invasive cardiac and thoracic surgery. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.