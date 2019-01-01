|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.290
|-0.300
|-0.0100
|REV
|72.650M
|73.218M
|568.000K
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in AtriCure’s space includes: Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Ortho Clinical Diagnostic (NASDAQ:OCDX), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI).
The latest price target for AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting ATRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 40.17% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for AtriCure (NASDAQ: ATRC) is $62.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for AtriCure.
AtriCure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for AtriCure.
AtriCure is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.