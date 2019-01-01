|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.910
|0.810
|-0.1000
|REV
|796.330M
|789.800M
|-6.530M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TransUnion’s space includes: CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP), CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI), Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J), IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) and Science Applications Intl (NYSE:SAIC).
The latest price target for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) was reported by Stifel on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 118.00 expecting TRU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.97% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is $88.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next TransUnion (TRU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.
TransUnion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TransUnion.
TransUnion is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.