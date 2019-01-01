QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
TransUnion is one of the leading credit bureaus in the United States, providing the consumer information that is the basis for granting credit. The company also provides fraud detection, marketing, and analytical services. TransUnion operates in over 30 countries, and about one fourth of its revenue comes from international markets.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9100.810 -0.1000
REV796.330M789.800M-6.530M

TransUnion Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TransUnion (TRU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TransUnion's (TRU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TransUnion (TRU) stock?

A

The latest price target for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) was reported by Stifel on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 118.00 expecting TRU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.97% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TransUnion (TRU)?

A

The stock price for TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) is $88.08 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TransUnion (TRU) pay a dividend?

A

The next TransUnion (TRU) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-09.

Q

When is TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reporting earnings?

A

TransUnion’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is TransUnion (TRU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TransUnion.

Q

What sector and industry does TransUnion (TRU) operate in?

A

TransUnion is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.