Range
5.56 - 5.93
Vol / Avg.
479K/782K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.55 - 17.44
Mkt Cap
595.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.77
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
100.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
MaxCyte Inc operates in the United States healthcare sector. It develops proprietary electroporation technology, which used blood cells instead of traditional chemical methods to transport medical gene therapies to targeted sites, increasing their safety and efficacy. The company technology finds its use in biotechnology and pharmaceutical firms engaged in cell therapy, including gene editing and immuno-oncology and in drug discovery, development, and biomanufacturing. Its products include MaxCyte STX, VLX, and GT. The company application includes Cell/Gene Therapy, Protein Production, Cell-based Assays, Gene Editing, Cell Line Development, and Viral Vectors/Vaccines. It acquires its income principally from the sale or lease of instruments and processing assemblies.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
REV

MaxCyte Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MaxCyte (MXCT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ: MXCT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MaxCyte's (MXCT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MaxCyte (MXCT) stock?

A

The latest price target for MaxCyte (NASDAQ: MXCT) was reported by Stephens & Co. on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting MXCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 220.68% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MaxCyte (MXCT)?

A

The stock price for MaxCyte (NASDAQ: MXCT) is $5.925 last updated Today at 5:57:55 PM.

Q

Does MaxCyte (MXCT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MaxCyte.

Q

When is MaxCyte (NASDAQ:MXCT) reporting earnings?

A

MaxCyte’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.

Q

Is MaxCyte (MXCT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MaxCyte.

Q

What sector and industry does MaxCyte (MXCT) operate in?

A

MaxCyte is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.