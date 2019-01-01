|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-14
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of MaxCyte (NASDAQ: MXCT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in MaxCyte’s space includes: Macrogenics (NASDAQ:MGNX), Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT), Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX), Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO).
The latest price target for MaxCyte (NASDAQ: MXCT) was reported by Stephens & Co. on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting MXCT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 220.68% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for MaxCyte (NASDAQ: MXCT) is $5.925 last updated Today at 5:57:55 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for MaxCyte.
MaxCyte’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for MaxCyte.
MaxCyte is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.