QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.9M
Div / Yield
0.8/5.39%
52 Wk
13.17 - 19.97
Mkt Cap
46.8B
Payout Ratio
64.17
Open
-
P/E
12.33
EPS
18.51
Shares
3.1B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 12:27PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 5:46AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 12:12PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 9:49AM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 8:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 10:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 9:46AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 5:25PM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 1:19PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Takeda Pharmaceutical is Japan's largest pharmaceutical company, with revenue of JPY 3.3 trillion in 2019. The company's five core therapeutic areas are oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and plasma-derived therapies, which account for more than 70% of revenue. Its geographic footprint is well diversified, with 50% derived from the U.S., 20% from Japan, 20% from Europe and Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.520
REV7.931B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Takeda Pharmaceutical Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Takeda Pharmaceutical's (TAK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) was reported by Morgan Stanley on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TAK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)?

A

The stock price for Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE: TAK) is $14.92 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Q

When is Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) reporting earnings?

A

Takeda Pharmaceutical’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Takeda Pharmaceutical.

Q

What sector and industry does Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK) operate in?

A

Takeda Pharmaceutical is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.