Takeda Pharmaceutical is Japan's largest pharmaceutical company, with revenue of JPY 3.3 trillion in 2019. The company's five core therapeutic areas are oncology, gastroenterology, neuroscience, rare diseases, and plasma-derived therapies, which account for more than 70% of revenue. Its geographic footprint is well diversified, with 50% derived from the U.S., 20% from Japan, 20% from Europe and Canada.