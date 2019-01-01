QQQ
Range
42.95 - 45.32
Vol / Avg.
255.4K/305.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.83 - 51
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
44.15
P/E
11.59
EPS
0.76
Shares
43.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Consumer Finance
PRA Group is a company that primarily acquires, collects, and processes nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. The accounts acquired by the company are unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which primarily include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies It acquires portfolios of nonperforming loans in two categories: Core and Insolvency. The company generates the majority of its sales from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.660

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV252.550M

PRA Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PRA Group (PRAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PRA Group's (PRAA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PRA Group (PRAA) stock?

A

The latest price target for PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) was reported by JMP Securities on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting PRAA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PRA Group (PRAA)?

A

The stock price for PRA Group (NASDAQ: PRAA) is $45.25 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PRA Group (PRAA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 8, 2007 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2007.

Q

When is PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) reporting earnings?

A

PRA Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PRA Group (PRAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PRA Group.

Q

What sector and industry does PRA Group (PRAA) operate in?

A

PRA Group is in the Financials sector and Consumer Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.