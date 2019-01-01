QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Old National Bancorp with almost $10 billion in assets following its latest acquisition, Old National Bancorp is the financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. Based in Evansville, Ind., Old National owns multiple financial services operations in Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Old National provides a comprehensive range of financial services including commercial and retail banking, trust, brokerage, correspondent banking, and insurance.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2500.370 0.1200
REV202.400M198.265M-4.135M

Analyst Ratings

Old National Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Old National Bancorp (ONB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Old National Bancorp's (ONB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Old National Bancorp (ONB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) was reported by RBC Capital on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting ONB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.19% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Old National Bancorp (ONB)?

A

The stock price for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is $17.92 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Old National Bancorp (ONB) pay a dividend?

A

The next Old National Bancorp (ONB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) reporting earnings?

A

Old National Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.

Q

Is Old National Bancorp (ONB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Old National Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Old National Bancorp (ONB) operate in?

A

Old National Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.