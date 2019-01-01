|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.250
|0.370
|0.1200
|REV
|202.400M
|198.265M
|-4.135M
You can purchase shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Old National Bancorp’s space includes: Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), PacWest Banc (NASDAQ:PACW), Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB), Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) and Servisfirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS).
The latest price target for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) was reported by RBC Capital on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting ONB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.19% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is $17.92 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
The next Old National Bancorp (ONB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Old National Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Old National Bancorp.
Old National Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.