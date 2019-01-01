|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in HomeStreet’s space includes: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB), S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA), Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC), Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) and City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO).
The latest price target for HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) was reported by Wedbush on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting HMST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.43% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) is $51.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.
HomeStreet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for HomeStreet.
HomeStreet is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.