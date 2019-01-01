QQQ
Range
51.29 - 52.27
Vol / Avg.
204.9K/175.5K
Div / Yield
1.4/2.72%
52 Wk
36.2 - 57.4
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
18.32
Open
52.01
P/E
9.42
EPS
1.45
Shares
20.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
HomeStreet Inc is a commercial bank. It provides commercial and consumer loans including mortgage loans, deposit products, private banking, and cash management services. The company loan products include commercial business loans and agriculture loans, consumer loans, single family residential mortgages, loans secured by commercial real estate and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate projects.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3101.430 0.1200
REV84.630M85.704M1.074M

HomeStreet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HomeStreet (HMST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HomeStreet's (HMST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for HomeStreet (HMST) stock?

A

The latest price target for HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) was reported by Wedbush on November 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 63.00 expecting HMST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.43% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HomeStreet (HMST)?

A

The stock price for HomeStreet (NASDAQ: HMST) is $51.46 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HomeStreet (HMST) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.35 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 23, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 8, 2022.

Q

When is HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) reporting earnings?

A

HomeStreet’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is HomeStreet (HMST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HomeStreet.

Q

What sector and industry does HomeStreet (HMST) operate in?

A

HomeStreet is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.