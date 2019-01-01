QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/51.4K
Div / Yield
1.85/5.91%
52 Wk
27.4 - 39.26
Mkt Cap
499.4M
Payout Ratio
12.67
Open
-
P/E
2.15
Shares
15.9M
Outstanding
Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek growth of capital and current income. The fund invests in various sectors such as consumer discretionary, industrials, information technology and telecommunication services. Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC serves as the investment manager to the fund.

Columbia Seligman Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Columbia Seligman (STK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Columbia Seligman's (STK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Columbia Seligman.

Q

What is the target price for Columbia Seligman (STK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) was reported by on August 7, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting STK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Columbia Seligman (STK)?

A

The stock price for Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) is $31.37 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Columbia Seligman (STK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.46 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Columbia Seligman (NYSE:STK) reporting earnings?

A

Columbia Seligman does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Columbia Seligman (STK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Columbia Seligman.

Q

What sector and industry does Columbia Seligman (STK) operate in?

A

Columbia Seligman is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.