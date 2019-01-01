QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
(BIOR)
Day High/Low
- - -
Vol / Avg.
- / 3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Week High/Low
0.75 - 0.89
Mkt Cap
140M
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
- / -
P/E
-
EPS
-0.56
Float / Outstanding
166.5M / 184.2M
50d Avg. Price
0.76

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR), Quotes and News Summary

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BIOR) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Biora Therapeutics Inc, formerly Progenity Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing oral biotherapeutics. Its drug-device combinations could enable new treatment approaches in the delivery of therapeutics in two main areas: Targeted delivery of therapeutics to the site of disease in the gastrointestinal ("GI") tract, which is designed to improve outcomes for patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD); and Systemic delivery of biotherapeutics, which are designed to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery technology. Geographically, it operates only in the United States. It generates revenue from providing molecular laboratory tests to customers.
Read More

Biora Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BIOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Biora Therapeutics's (BIOR) competitors?
Q
What is the target price for Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Biora Therapeutics

Q
Current Stock Price for Biora Therapeutics (BIOR)?
A

The stock price for Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BIOR) is $0.76 last updated Mon May 09 2022 20:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Biora Therapeutics.

Q
When is Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR) reporting earnings?
A

Biora Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Biora Therapeutics.

Q
What sector and industry does Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) operate in?
A

Biora Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.