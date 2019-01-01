Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR), Quotes and News Summary

Biora Therapeutics Inc, formerly Progenity Inc is a biotechnology company engaged in developing oral biotherapeutics. Its drug-device combinations could enable new treatment approaches in the delivery of therapeutics in two main areas: Targeted delivery of therapeutics to the site of disease in the gastrointestinal ("GI") tract, which is designed to improve outcomes for patients with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD); and Systemic delivery of biotherapeutics, which are designed to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery technology. Geographically, it operates only in the United States. It generates revenue from providing molecular laboratory tests to customers.