Range
19.85 - 20.75
Vol / Avg.
469.8K/688.2K
Div / Yield
0.32/1.56%
52 Wk
17.53 - 25.24
Mkt Cap
1.9B
Payout Ratio
10
Open
20.68
P/E
8.56
EPS
-0.32
Shares
95.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 1:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 12:18PM
Benzinga - Nov 29, 2021, 6:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 9:20AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:25AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 4:47PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:35AM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 2:38PM
Benzinga - Jul 28, 2021, 1:16PM
Benzinga - Jun 18, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Jun 3, 2021, 6:47AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 1:45PM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 8:56AM
Benzinga - May 3, 2021, 7:35AM
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Media
Gray Television Inc is a television broadcast company. The company is engaged in owning and operating television stations. It also owns video program production, marketing, and digital business. The company has two segments namely, broadcasting and production companies. It generates revenue maximum revenue from the broadcasting segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-02
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.190

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-25

REV669.430M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gray Television Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gray Television (GTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gray Television's (GTN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gray Television (GTN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) was reported by Loop Capital on October 15, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting GTN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 4.58% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gray Television (GTN)?

A

The stock price for Gray Television (NYSE: GTN) is $20.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gray Television (GTN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) reporting earnings?

A

Gray Television’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Gray Television (GTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gray Television.

Q

What sector and industry does Gray Television (GTN) operate in?

A

Gray Television is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NYSE.