|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
|0.240
|0.0500
|REV
|304.140M
|314.800M
|10.660M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Viavi Solutions’s space includes: Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN), F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) and Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE).
The latest price target for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting VIAV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.50% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) is $16.17 last updated Today at 3:14:28 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Viavi Solutions.
Viavi Solutions’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Viavi Solutions.
Viavi Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.