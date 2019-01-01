QQQ
Range
16.14 - 16.39
Vol / Avg.
186.8K/2.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.68 - 18.14
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.35
P/E
-
EPS
0.15
Shares
230M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Viavi Solutions Inc. is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military and avionics customers. The company also offers high-performance thin-film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, 3D sensing, electronics, automotive, defense and instrumentation markets. Its operating segments include Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.240 0.0500
REV304.140M314.800M10.660M

Viavi Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Viavi Solutions (VIAV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Viavi Solutions's (VIAV) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Viavi Solutions (VIAV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting VIAV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.50% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Viavi Solutions (VIAV)?

A

The stock price for Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) is $16.17 last updated Today at 3:14:28 PM.

Q

Does Viavi Solutions (VIAV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Viavi Solutions.

Q

When is Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) reporting earnings?

A

Viavi Solutions’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Viavi Solutions (VIAV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Viavi Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Viavi Solutions (VIAV) operate in?

A

Viavi Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.