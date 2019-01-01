QQQ
Range
1.97 - 2.16
Vol / Avg.
459.8K/3.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.92 - 18.5
Mkt Cap
40.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.97
P/E
-
EPS
-0.12
Shares
19.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
DatChat Inc is a communication software company. It is focused on its mobile messaging application that provides a traditional messaging platform while providing users with complete privacy and control features for their sent messages. Its mobile messaging application is called DatChat Messenger which is a free messaging application.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-14
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DatChat Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DatChat (DATS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DatChat's (DATS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DatChat (DATS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DatChat

Q

Current Stock Price for DatChat (DATS)?

A

The stock price for DatChat (NASDAQ: DATS) is $2.075 last updated Today at 6:08:21 PM.

Q

Does DatChat (DATS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DatChat.

Q

When is DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) reporting earnings?

A

DatChat’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 14, 2022.

Q

Is DatChat (DATS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DatChat.

Q

What sector and industry does DatChat (DATS) operate in?

A

DatChat is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.