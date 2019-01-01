QQQ
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the research and development of novel, cannabinoid-based, and manufacturing of Pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids. Its product portfolio includes INM-755, which is used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; INM-088 for the treatment of glaucoma; and IntegraSyn which is a manufacturing system for Pharmaceutical-Grade Cannabinoids.

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.230-0.310 -0.0800
REV120.000K265.092K145.092K

InMed Pharmaceuticals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are InMed Pharmaceuticals's (INM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) stock?

A

The latest price target for InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting INM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 482.52% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)?

A

The stock price for InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INM) is $1.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) reporting earnings?

A

InMed Pharmaceuticals’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM) operate in?

A

InMed Pharmaceuticals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.