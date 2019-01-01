QQQ
Range
12 - 13.75
Vol / Avg.
74.9K/208.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.88 - 25.5
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
74.8M
Outstanding
Similarweb Ltd provides a platform for digital intelligence, delivering a view of the digital world that empowers its customers to be competitive in markets.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.260-0.250 0.0100
REV37.780M40.151M2.371M

Similarweb Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Similarweb (SMWB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Similarweb's (SMWB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Similarweb.

Q

What is the target price for Similarweb (SMWB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) was reported by Barclays on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SMWB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.00% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Similarweb (SMWB)?

A

The stock price for Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) is $13.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Similarweb (SMWB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Similarweb.

Q

When is Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) reporting earnings?

A

Similarweb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.

Q

Is Similarweb (SMWB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Similarweb.

Q

What sector and industry does Similarweb (SMWB) operate in?

A

Similarweb is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.