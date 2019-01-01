|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-08
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.260
|-0.250
|0.0100
|REV
|37.780M
|40.151M
|2.371M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Similarweb.
The latest price target for Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) was reported by Barclays on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting SMWB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 60.00% upside). 9 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB) is $13.75 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Similarweb.
Similarweb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Similarweb.
Similarweb is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.