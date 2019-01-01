QQQ
Range
2.15 - 2.24
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/3.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.98 - 16.13
Mkt Cap
715.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.16
P/E
-
EPS
-0.37
Shares
324.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
DouYu International Holdings Ltd is a game-centric live streaming platform in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps, through which users can enjoy immersive and interactive games and entertainment live streaming. It generates revenues through live streaming and advertisement.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

DouYu International Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DouYu International Hldgs (DOYU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DouYu International Hldgs's (DOYU) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DouYu International Hldgs (DOYU) stock?

A

The latest price target for DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) was reported by 86 Research on April 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting DOYU to rise to within 12 months (a possible 444.22% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DouYu International Hldgs (DOYU)?

A

The stock price for DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ: DOYU) is $2.205 last updated Today at 7:04:05 PM.

Q

Does DouYu International Hldgs (DOYU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DouYu International Hldgs.

Q

When is DouYu International Hldgs (NASDAQ:DOYU) reporting earnings?

A

DouYu International Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 17, 2022.

Q

Is DouYu International Hldgs (DOYU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DouYu International Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does DouYu International Hldgs (DOYU) operate in?

A

DouYu International Hldgs is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.