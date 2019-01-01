QQQ
John Hancock Investors Trust is a United States-based diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to generate income for distribution to its shareholders. The secondary objective of the company is capital appreciation. The portfolio composition of the fund comprises corporate bonds, U.S. government agency, preferred securities, asset-backed securities, common stocks, short-term investments, and others.

John Hancock Invts Trust Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are John Hancock Invts Trust's (JHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for John Hancock Invts Trust.

Q

What is the target price for John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for John Hancock Invts Trust

Q

Current Stock Price for John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI)?

A

The stock price for John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE: JHI) is $16.042 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:40:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 10, 2021.

Q

When is John Hancock Invts Trust (NYSE:JHI) reporting earnings?

A

John Hancock Invts Trust does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for John Hancock Invts Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does John Hancock Invts Trust (JHI) operate in?

A

John Hancock Invts Trust is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.