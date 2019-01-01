QQQ
POET Technologies Inc offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer (OI), a novel platform for the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single module using advanced wafer-level manufacturing techniques and packaging methods. The company operates in a single segment of design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor products and services for commercial applications. Its products have applications in Data Center, Telecommunications, Internet of Things (IoT) & Industrial Sensing, Automotive LIDAR, and On-Board Optics. Its geographical segments are Asia, United States, and Canada.
POET Technologies Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy POET Technologies (POET) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of POET Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) through any online brokerage.

Q
Who are POET Technologies's (POET) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for POET Technologies.

Q
What is the target price for POET Technologies (POET) stock?
A

There is no analysis for POET Technologies

Q
Current Stock Price for POET Technologies (POET)?
A

The stock price for POET Technologies (NASDAQ: POET) is $8.85 last updated Mon Mar 14 2022 19:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does POET Technologies (POET) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for POET Technologies.

Q
When is POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) reporting earnings?
A

POET Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is POET Technologies (POET) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for POET Technologies.

Q
What sector and industry does POET Technologies (POET) operate in?
A

POET Technologies is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.