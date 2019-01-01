QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
OraSure Technologies is a medical devices company that develops, manufactures, and distributes oral fluid diagnostic and collection devices. Its reportable segments are diagnostics and molecular solutions. The diagnostics segment produces rapid oral diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices for infectious diseases such as HIV and HCV. The molecular solutions segment specializes in kits used to collect, stabilize, and transport genetic material samples for molecular testing of both hereditary diseases and infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. The company gets most of its sales from the molecular solutions business, derived mainly from customers in the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.160-0.140 0.0200
REV61.950M63.568M1.618M

OraSure Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OraSure Technologies (OSUR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OraSure Technologies's (OSUR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OraSure Technologies (OSUR) stock?

A

The latest price target for OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) was reported by Citigroup on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting OSUR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.64% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OraSure Technologies (OSUR)?

A

The stock price for OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ: OSUR) is $7.76 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does OraSure Technologies (OSUR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OraSure Technologies.

Q

When is OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) reporting earnings?

A

OraSure Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is OraSure Technologies (OSUR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OraSure Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does OraSure Technologies (OSUR) operate in?

A

OraSure Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.