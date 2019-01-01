OraSure Technologies is a medical devices company that develops, manufactures, and distributes oral fluid diagnostic and collection devices. Its reportable segments are diagnostics and molecular solutions. The diagnostics segment produces rapid oral diagnostic tests and specimen collection devices for infectious diseases such as HIV and HCV. The molecular solutions segment specializes in kits used to collect, stabilize, and transport genetic material samples for molecular testing of both hereditary diseases and infectious diseases, such as COVID-19. The company gets most of its sales from the molecular solutions business, derived mainly from customers in the United States.