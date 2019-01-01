QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
25.26 - 28.6
Vol / Avg.
20.5M/27.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.81 - 129.7
Mkt Cap
9.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
25.5
P/E
-
EPS
-1.39
Shares
331.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 9 hours ago
Benzinga - 11 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 11:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 10:53AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Feb 13, 2022, 1:09PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 11:13AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 1:58PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 1:13PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 11:59AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Leisure Products
Peloton Interactive Inc operates an interactive fitness platform. It operates its business in two reportable segments: Connected Fitness Products and Subscription. Connected Fitness Product revenue consists of sales of bike and tread and related accessories, associated fees for delivery and installation, and extended warranty agreements. Subscription revenue consists of revenue generated from monthly Connected Fitness Subscription and Digital Subscription. The company generates the majority of the revenue from the sale of Connected Fitness Products.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.200-1.390 -0.1900
REV1.150B1.134B-16.100M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Peloton Interactive Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Peloton Interactive (PTON) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Peloton Interactive's (PTON) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Peloton Interactive (PTON) stock?

A

The latest price target for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) was reported by Credit Suisse on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting PTON to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.21% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Peloton Interactive (PTON)?

A

The stock price for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) is $28.3 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Peloton Interactive (PTON) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Peloton Interactive.

Q

When is Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) reporting earnings?

A

Peloton Interactive’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Peloton Interactive (PTON) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Peloton Interactive.

Q

What sector and industry does Peloton Interactive (PTON) operate in?

A

Peloton Interactive is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Leisure Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.