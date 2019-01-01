QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Safehold Inc is a real estate company. It is formed to acquire, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground leases. The ground leases generally represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. The company has a diverse initial portfolio that is comprised of over 34 properties located in major metropolitan areas that were acquired or originated by iStar.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.380 -0.0300
REV53.020M52.013M-1.007M

Safehold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Safehold (SAFE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Safehold's (SAFE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Safehold (SAFE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting SAFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 141.04% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Safehold (SAFE)?

A

The stock price for Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) is $62.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Safehold (SAFE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.

Q

When is Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) reporting earnings?

A

Safehold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Safehold (SAFE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Safehold.

Q

What sector and industry does Safehold (SAFE) operate in?

A

Safehold is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.