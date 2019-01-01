|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.410
|0.380
|-0.0300
|REV
|53.020M
|52.013M
|-1.007M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Safehold’s space includes: CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW), Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM), EPR Props (NYSE:EPR), Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) and Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR).
The latest price target for Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting SAFE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 141.04% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) is $62.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 31, 2021.
Safehold’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Safehold.
Safehold is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.