QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
73.97 - 78.31
Vol / Avg.
963.2K/948.6K
Div / Yield
3.73/4.78%
52 Wk
66.5 - 85.65
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
59.6
Open
75
P/E
12.38
EPS
-0.82
Shares
64.8M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 3, 2022, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 4:19PM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 9:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 14, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 10:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 7:37AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 4:14PM
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 7:20AM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 5:18PM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
SL Green is the largest Manhattan property owner and landlord, with around 46 million square feet of wholly owned and joint venture office space. The company has additional property exposure through its limited portfolio of well-located retail space. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.520
REV152.380M135.205M-17.175M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

SL Green Realty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SL Green Realty (SLG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SL Green Realty's (SLG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SL Green Realty (SLG) stock?

A

The latest price target for SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting SLG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.05% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SL Green Realty (SLG)?

A

The stock price for SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) is $78.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SL Green Realty (SLG) pay a dividend?

A

The next SL Green Realty (SLG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.

Q

When is SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) reporting earnings?

A

SL Green Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is SL Green Realty (SLG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SL Green Realty.

Q

What sector and industry does SL Green Realty (SLG) operate in?

A

SL Green Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.