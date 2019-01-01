|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.520
|REV
|152.380M
|135.205M
|-17.175M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in SL Green Realty’s space includes: Easterly Government Props (NYSE:DEA), CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT), JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS), City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE).
The latest price target for SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 82.00 expecting SLG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.05% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG) is $78.06 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next SL Green Realty (SLG) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-25.
SL Green Realty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for SL Green Realty.
SL Green Realty is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.