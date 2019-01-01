QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/976.4K
Div / Yield
0.45/13.09%
52 Wk
2.85 - 5.7
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
50.81
Open
-
P/E
8.31
EPS
1.27
Shares
873.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Wireless Telecommunication Services
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS provides mobile telephone services in Turkey. The firm provides mobile voice and data services over its global system for mobile communications networks. Currently, Turkcell provides service to subscribers in 208 countries through commercial roaming agreements with operators. Turkcell has 26 million prepaid subscribers and more than 9 million postpaid subscribers. The firm also has investments in Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, and Ukraine.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-29
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.060
REV938.637M

Turkcell Iletisim Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Turkcell Iletisim's (TKC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) was reported by Deutsche Bank on January 5, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TKC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Turkcell Iletisim (TKC)?

A

The stock price for Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE: TKC) is $3.46 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 9, 2021 to stockholders of record on July 30, 2021.

Q

When is Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) reporting earnings?

A

Turkcell Iletisim’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Turkcell Iletisim.

Q

What sector and industry does Turkcell Iletisim (TKC) operate in?

A

Turkcell Iletisim is in the Communication Services sector and Wireless Telecommunication Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.