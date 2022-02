Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Some of its drugs candidates are LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.