|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Integral Ad Science’s space includes: Interpublic Gr of Cos (NYSE:IPG), Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX), Tremor Intl (NASDAQ:TRMR), Innovid (NYSE:CTV) and WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI).
The latest price target for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) was reported by Stifel on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting IAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.45% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) is $17.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Integral Ad Science.
Integral Ad Science’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Integral Ad Science.
Integral Ad Science is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.