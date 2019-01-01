QQQ
Range
17.37 - 18.71
Vol / Avg.
449.3K/557.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.93 - 29.68
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
18.68
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
153.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Communication Services. Industry: Media
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp is a digital advertising verification company. Its cloud-based technology platform delivers independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across all devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Integral Ad Science Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Integral Ad Science (IAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Integral Ad Science's (IAS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Integral Ad Science (IAS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) was reported by Stifel on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting IAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.45% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Integral Ad Science (IAS)?

A

The stock price for Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ: IAS) is $17.55 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Integral Ad Science (IAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Integral Ad Science.

Q

When is Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) reporting earnings?

A

Integral Ad Science’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Integral Ad Science (IAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Integral Ad Science.

Q

What sector and industry does Integral Ad Science (IAS) operate in?

A

Integral Ad Science is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.