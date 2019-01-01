QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
UDR is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition, management, and development of multifamily apartment communities in urban submarkets throughout the United States. UDR divides its real estate portfolio into West, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Northeast, and Southwest geographic segments. Cumulatively, the vast majority of the company's real estate assets are located in the western, mid-Atlantic, and northeastern areas of the U. .in terms of total value. The urban markets of metropolitan Washington D.C.; New York City; Orange County, California; and San Francisco, specifically, account for the majority of the value of UDR's real estate property portfolio. The company derives nearly all of its revenue in the form of rental income from leases.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.540
REV337.680M347.024M9.344M

UDR Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy UDR (UDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of UDR (NYSE: UDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are UDR's (UDR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for UDR (UDR) stock?

A

The latest price target for UDR (NYSE: UDR) was reported by Mizuho on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting UDR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.48% upside). 21 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for UDR (UDR)?

A

The stock price for UDR (NYSE: UDR) is $54.31 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does UDR (UDR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is UDR (NYSE:UDR) reporting earnings?

A

UDR’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is UDR (UDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for UDR.

Q

What sector and industry does UDR (UDR) operate in?

A

UDR is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.