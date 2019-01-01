QQQ
Range
13.56 - 13.64
Vol / Avg.
153.8K/1.5M
Div / Yield
2.17/16.11%
52 Wk
10.75 - 14.75
Mkt Cap
1.6B
Payout Ratio
77.28
Open
13.63
P/E
5.08
EPS
0
Shares
120M
Outstanding
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. It invests in various sectors, which include financials, information technology, healthcare, consumer discretionary, industrials, consumer staples, energy, telecommunication services, materials, and other sectors.

Cornerstone Strategic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cornerstone Strategic (CLM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX: CLM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cornerstone Strategic's (CLM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cornerstone Strategic.

Q

What is the target price for Cornerstone Strategic (CLM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cornerstone Strategic

Q

Current Stock Price for Cornerstone Strategic (CLM)?

A

The stock price for Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX: CLM) is $13.588 last updated Today at 2:47:33 PM.

Q

Does Cornerstone Strategic (CLM) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cornerstone Strategic (CLM) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-14.

Q

When is Cornerstone Strategic (AMEX:CLM) reporting earnings?

A

Cornerstone Strategic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cornerstone Strategic (CLM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cornerstone Strategic.

Q

What sector and industry does Cornerstone Strategic (CLM) operate in?

A

Cornerstone Strategic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.