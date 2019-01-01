|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ: CDRO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Codere Online Luxembourg’s space includes: Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS), Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI).
The latest price target for Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ: CDRO) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting CDRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.43% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ: CDRO) is $4.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Codere Online Luxembourg.
Codere Online Luxembourg’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Codere Online Luxembourg.
Codere Online Luxembourg is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.