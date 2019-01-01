QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Codere Online Luxembourg SA is an operator in online gaming and online sports betting in Latin America. The company offers online casino through its website and mobile application.

Codere Online Luxembourg Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ: CDRO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Codere Online Luxembourg's (CDRO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ: CDRO) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting CDRO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.43% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO)?

A

The stock price for Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ: CDRO) is $4.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Codere Online Luxembourg.

Q

When is Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) reporting earnings?

A

Codere Online Luxembourg’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Codere Online Luxembourg.

Q

What sector and industry does Codere Online Luxembourg (CDRO) operate in?

A

Codere Online Luxembourg is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.