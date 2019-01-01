|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.030
|0.080
|0.0500
|REV
|1.460B
|1.532B
|72.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Airbnb’s space includes: Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP), Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE:CHH), GreenTree Hospitality Gr (NYSE:GHG), Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H).
The latest price target for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 214.00 expecting ABNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.51% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is $165.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Airbnb.
Airbnb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Airbnb.
Airbnb is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.