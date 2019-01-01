QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 5.6 million active accommodation listings in 2020. Listings from the company's 4 million hosts are spread over 220 countries and 100,000 cities. In 2020, 53% of revenue was from the North American region, 30% from Europe/Middle East/Africa, 10% from Asia-Pacific, and 7% from Latin America. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.080 0.0500
REV1.460B1.532B72.000M

Airbnb Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Airbnb (ABNB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Airbnb's (ABNB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Airbnb (ABNB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) was reported by Citigroup on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 214.00 expecting ABNB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.51% upside). 50 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Airbnb (ABNB)?

A

The stock price for Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) is $165.24 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Airbnb (ABNB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Airbnb.

Q

When is Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) reporting earnings?

A

Airbnb’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Airbnb (ABNB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Airbnb.

Q

What sector and industry does Airbnb (ABNB) operate in?

A

Airbnb is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.