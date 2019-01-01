Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered 5.6 million active accommodation listings in 2020. Listings from the company's 4 million hosts are spread over 220 countries and 100,000 cities. In 2020, 53% of revenue was from the North American region, 30% from Europe/Middle East/Africa, 10% from Asia-Pacific, and 7% from Latin America. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.