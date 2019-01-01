QQQ
Range
15.77 - 16.55
Vol / Avg.
775.6K/703.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.83 - 23.54
Mkt Cap
934M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
15.97
P/E
60.1
EPS
0.03
Shares
56.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 31, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 4:55AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Orion Office REIT Inc is a internally-managed REIT engaged in the ownership, acquisition, and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and headquarters office buildings located in high quality suburban markets across the U.S. and leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy clients.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-15
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Orion Office REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Orion Office REIT (ONL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orion Office REIT (NYSE: ONL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orion Office REIT's (ONL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orion Office REIT (ONL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orion Office REIT (NYSE: ONL) was reported by EF Hutton on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 28.50 expecting ONL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.78% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orion Office REIT (ONL)?

A

The stock price for Orion Office REIT (NYSE: ONL) is $16.495 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Orion Office REIT (ONL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orion Office REIT.

Q

When is Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) reporting earnings?

A

Orion Office REIT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 15, 2022.

Q

Is Orion Office REIT (ONL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orion Office REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Orion Office REIT (ONL) operate in?

A

Orion Office REIT is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.