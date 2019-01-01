Alpine 4 Holdings Inc is a United-based holding company. The company acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. Its operating segments are QCA (Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc), APF(American Precision Fabricator), Morris(Morris Sheet Metal Corp), Deluxe(Deluxe Sheet Metal, Inc), Excel(Excel Fabrication, LLC), and IA(Impossible Aerospace Corporation). The QCA and Morris together account for the majority of its revenue.