Range
1.65 - 1.89
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.28 - 6.88
Mkt Cap
307.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.85
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
183.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Alpine 4 Holdings Inc is a United-based holding company. The company acquires businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. Its operating segments are QCA (Quality Circuit Assembly, Inc), APF(American Precision Fabricator), Morris(Morris Sheet Metal Corp), Deluxe(Deluxe Sheet Metal, Inc), Excel(Excel Fabrication, LLC), and IA(Impossible Aerospace Corporation). The QCA and Morris together account for the majority of its revenue.

Alpine 4 Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ: ALPP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alpine 4 Holdings's (ALPP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Alpine 4 Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP)?

A

The stock price for Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ: ALPP) is $1.68 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alpine 4 Holdings.

Q

When is Alpine 4 Holdings (NASDAQ:ALPP) reporting earnings?

A

Alpine 4 Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alpine 4 Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Alpine 4 Holdings (ALPP) operate in?

A

Alpine 4 Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.