|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Sweetgreen.
The latest price target for Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) was reported by William Blair on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sweetgreen (NYSE: SG) is $24.97 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sweetgreen.
Sweetgreen’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sweetgreen.
Sweetgreen is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.