Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd is a Bermuda-domiciled holding company. Along with its operating companies, the firm offers a variety of reinsurance and insurance products serving clients and brokers. It operates in four business segments including Global Property, Global A&H, Specialty & Casualty, and Runoff & Other. Majority of the revenue is earned from Global Property which offers property insurance and reinsurance, property catastrophe excess reinsurance, and agriculture reinsurance services. It has geographical operations in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Bermuda, Latin America, Asia and other, while the majority of the revenue is earned from the United States.