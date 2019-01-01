|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ: MVST) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Microvast Holdings’s space includes: PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW), REV Group (NYSE:REVG), Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Terex (NYSE:TEX).
The latest price target for Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ: MVST) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting MVST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.58% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ: MVST) is $6.034 last updated Today at 5:53:43 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Microvast Holdings.
Microvast Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Microvast Holdings.
Microvast Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.