Range
5.66 - 6.2
Vol / Avg.
333.1K/1.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.77 - 15.91
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.7
P/E
-
EPS
-0.49
Shares
300.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Microvast Holdings Inc is a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. It is renowned for its cutting-edge cell technology and its vertical integration capabilities which extend from core battery chemistry (cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator) to battery packs.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Microvast Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Microvast Holdings (MVST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ: MVST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Microvast Holdings's (MVST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Microvast Holdings (MVST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ: MVST) was reported by Piper Sandler on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting MVST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.58% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Microvast Holdings (MVST)?

A

The stock price for Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ: MVST) is $6.034 last updated Today at 5:53:43 PM.

Q

Does Microvast Holdings (MVST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Microvast Holdings.

Q

When is Microvast Holdings (NASDAQ:MVST) reporting earnings?

A

Microvast Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Microvast Holdings (MVST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Microvast Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Microvast Holdings (MVST) operate in?

A

Microvast Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.