Range
12.6 - 13.06
Vol / Avg.
6.8K/74.9K
Div / Yield
0.46/3.74%
52 Wk
9.65 - 18.67
Mkt Cap
721.4M
Payout Ratio
42.57
Open
12.84
P/E
17.03
EPS
0.91
Shares
56.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd is an alternative investment platform in Brazil. Its business segments include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions, managed by the dedicated investment teams with an independent investment committee and decision-making process.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1900.220 0.0300
REV23.680M20.642M-3.038M

Vinci Partners Inv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ: VINP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vinci Partners Inv's (VINP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ: VINP) was reported by Itau BBA on May 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting VINP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.96% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vinci Partners Inv (VINP)?

A

The stock price for Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ: VINP) is $12.68 last updated Today at 3:16:16 PM.

Q

Does Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.

Q

When is Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ:VINP) reporting earnings?

A

Vinci Partners Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vinci Partners Inv.

Q

What sector and industry does Vinci Partners Inv (VINP) operate in?

A

Vinci Partners Inv is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.