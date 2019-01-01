|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.190
|0.220
|0.0300
|REV
|23.680M
|20.642M
|-3.038M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ: VINP) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vinci Partners Inv’s space includes: BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Pzena Investment Mgmt (NYSE:PZN), Diamond Hill Investment (NASDAQ:DHIL), Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) and TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE:TPVG).
The latest price target for Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ: VINP) was reported by Itau BBA on May 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting VINP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.96% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vinci Partners Inv (NASDAQ: VINP) is $12.68 last updated Today at 3:16:16 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 16, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2021.
Vinci Partners Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vinci Partners Inv.
Vinci Partners Inv is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.