Range
4.32 - 4.73
Vol / Avg.
516.4K/845.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.32 - 8.19
Mkt Cap
1.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.72
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
347.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
SES AI Corp is engaged in the development and initial production of high-performance Li-Metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and other applications. The company is an integrated Li-Metal battery manufacturer with capabilities in material, cell, module, AI-powered safety algorithms, and recycling.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-07
REV

SES AI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SES AI (SES) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SES AI (NYSE: SES) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SES AI's (SES) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SES AI (SES) stock?

A

There is no analysis for SES AI

Q

Current Stock Price for SES AI (SES)?

A

The stock price for SES AI (NYSE: SES) is $4.385 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SES AI (SES) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SES AI.

Q

When is SES AI (NYSE:SES) reporting earnings?

A

SES AI’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 7, 2022.

Q

Is SES AI (SES) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SES AI.

Q

What sector and industry does SES AI (SES) operate in?

A

SES AI is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.